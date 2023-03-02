All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Representative of Ukraine's intelligence explains why Russians set out to "liberate" Bryansk Oblast from Putin's regime

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 19:22

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation indicate that Russians are beginning to fight against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Yusov predicts that such "uprisings" may happen again.

Source: Yusov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It is a fact that the full-scale invasion by the Rashists and Putin has caused a deepening of problems within the so-called Russian Federation itself.

Russia is an unstable entity, within which there are a huge number of complex unresolved issues, contradictions, and conflicts — interregional, interethnic, religious, social, political, and others.

And the fact that today the citizens of the Russian Federation in a certain area rose to overthrow Putin's regime is actually a natural development after the invasion of Ukraine."

Details: According to Yusov, all of Russia is an artificial entity, so it is not surprising that such "uprisings" happen. He predicts that this is neither the first nor the last such unrest.

The intelligence representative believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast are the beginning of the liberation of their own country by Russians and atonement for the crimes of the Russian Federation and Putin.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He believes that such events will ultimately lead to the transformation and democratisation of Russia, the destruction of Putin's regime, and the bringing of criminals to justice.

As a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states, Russians must now realise that the war has come not only to every Ukrainian's home but also to every Russian.

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March, the governor of Russian Bryansk Oblast bordering Ukraine reported that, allegedly, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) infiltrated into the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car. 
  • This information was quickly brought to the attention of the propaganda media, but they are publishing very contradictory data. Against this background, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, Ukraine’s border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation by the aggressor country.
  • Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News