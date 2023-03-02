All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Representative of Ukraine's intelligence explains why Russians set out to "liberate" Bryansk Oblast from Putin's regime

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 18:22
Representative of Ukraine's intelligence explains why Russians set out to liberate Bryansk Oblast from Putin's regime

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation indicate that Russians are beginning to fight against the regime of Vladimir Putin. Yusov predicts that such "uprisings" may happen again.

Source: Yusov on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It is a fact that the full-scale invasion by the Rashists and Putin has caused a deepening of problems within the so-called Russian Federation itself.

Advertisement:

Russia is an unstable entity, within which there are a huge number of complex unresolved issues, contradictions, and conflicts — interregional, interethnic, religious, social, political, and others.

And the fact that today the citizens of the Russian Federation in a certain area rose to overthrow Putin's regime is actually a natural development after the invasion of Ukraine."

Details: According to Yusov, all of Russia is an artificial entity, so it is not surprising that such "uprisings" happen. He predicts that this is neither the first nor the last such unrest.

The intelligence representative believes that the events in Bryansk Oblast are the beginning of the liberation of their own country by Russians and atonement for the crimes of the Russian Federation and Putin.

He believes that such events will ultimately lead to the transformation and democratisation of Russia, the destruction of Putin's regime, and the bringing of criminals to justice.

As a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine states, Russians must now realise that the war has come not only to every Ukrainian's home but also to every Russian.

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March, the governor of Russian Bryansk Oblast bordering Ukraine reported that, allegedly, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) infiltrated into the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car. 
  • This information was quickly brought to the attention of the propaganda media, but they are publishing very contradictory data. Against this background, there were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, Ukraine’s border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, information suggesting that there is some "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation by the aggressor country.
  • Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin's regime.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: