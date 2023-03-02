All Sections
Russian National Guard servicemen trigger landmine in Bryansk Oblast while searching for Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 22:56
Russian National Guard servicemen trigger landmine in Bryansk Oblast while searching for Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group

Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.], has said that a vehicle belonging to the National Guard of Russia exploded after triggering a mine near the village of Sushany in Bryansk Oblast, Russia. The guards were allegedly searching for the "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group".

Source: Khinshtein on Telegram

Quote from Khinshtein: "A National Guard of Russia vehicle exploded after triggering a mine near the village of Sushany. Four National Guard personnel (three from the Bryansk Special Rapid Response Unit, a unit commander and two rank-and-file guardsmen; and one demolitions expert of the Special Rapid Response Unit) sustained minor shrapnel wounds. Their lives and health are beyond any threat now."

Details: Khinshtein shared a photo of the mine which he claimed was found near the site of the incident.

Russia claimed to have "forced out" the elusive "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" even as the Russian Volunteer Corps has claimed responsibility for the actions attributed to the Ukrainian group.

Background:

  • On the morning of 2 March, the governor of Bryansk Oblast (Russia), which borders Ukraine, claimed that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) infiltrated the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car. 
  • The Russian propaganda media quickly latched onto this information, but different sources are sharing contradictory information. There were rumours that Putin would hold an emergency meeting of his Security Council, but his press service denied this.
  • At the same time, Ukraine’s border guards said that they controlled the situation on the border with Russia and that the allegations that a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group" was operating in the Russian Federation was merely an informational provocation by the aggressor country.
  • Later, the Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a "Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group", but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people can fight against Putin's regime with weapons in their hands.

