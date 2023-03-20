All Sections
Civilians in Crimean hospitals experience blood and medicine shortages due to Russian military being treated there

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 02:28
Ukrainian resistance has reported that all blood from civilian blood transfusion centres has been taken for the needs of the Russian military in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea. The city is also experiencing a shortage of medicines for civilians.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers have taken all the blood from civilian blood transfusion centres in Sevastopol."

Details: The National Resistance Center reported that blood and blood products were taken from blood transfusion centres in Sevastopol for the needs of a military hospital, causing a shortage in civilian hospitals.

Underground resistance also reported that because the whole medical system in the occupied parts of Ukraine has been reoriented to satisfy the needs of the Russian military, civilians in Crimea are experiencing a shortage of medicine.

"The needs of the occupation forces now come first when it comes to medical prescriptions. The majority of medicines are being used to treat the Russian military," the National Resistance Center said.

