Ukraine's defence forces strike 4 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and 10 clusters of Russian forces – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces have struck a number of clusters of Russian military personnel and repelled nearly 70 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 March

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to conduct offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled 69 enemy assaults on these fronts. Bakhmut remains the epicentre of hostilities."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces carried out six missile strikes and 13 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further attacks 56 times, targeting, among other facilities, civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Several civilians were killed and injured, and a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled areas in around Khrinivka, Kliusy, Oleksandrivka and Kamianska Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast), Sopych, Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne and Stepok (Sumy Oblast), and Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Kindrashivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Kreminna and Bilohorivka. They shelled areas in and around Vesele, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne Pishchane and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Siversk and Spirne (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Hryhorivka. The following settlements came under Russian fire: Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Maiorsk, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Kamianka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Berdychi and Marinka. They shelled areas in and around Kamianka, Avdiivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around 27 cities, towns and villages, including Olhivske, Charivne, Novodanylivka and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Tamaryne, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Sadove, Rozlyv and Kherson.

Ukraine’s aircraft conducted an airstrike on three Russian Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile systems and seven airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, and destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point.

Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed a Russian Zala drone.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and three electronic warfare systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!