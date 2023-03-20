Kherson Oblast residents without Russian passports threatened with prison – General Staff

Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast are threatening the residents of the occupied territories with violence and unlawful imprisonment if they fail to obtain Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast are threatening civilians with punitive measures if they fail to obtain a Russian passport.

The [Russian] occupiers threaten local residents with unlawful imprisonment and violence if they do not have a Russian passport during document checks at checkpoints on the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast."

