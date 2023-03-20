All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State Bureau of Investigation reveals details of deaths of four soldiers in Desna training centre

STANISLAV POHORILOV, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:58
State Bureau of Investigation reveals details of deaths of four soldiers in Desna training centre

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances of the deaths of four soldiers in the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Chernihiv Oblast). 

Source: State Bureau of Investigation press service in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The State Bureau of Investigation has established that a projectile detonated at a military unit in Chernihiv Oblast during firing exercises. Four soldiers were killed in the explosion."

Details: The State Bureau of Investigation officers went to the scene right away, carried out an inspection and seized material evidence. 

The bodies of four soldiers were sent to the Chernihiv Oblast Forensic Examination Bureau in order to conduct the relevant autopsies. 

Criminal proceedings on violating the rules for handling weapons (Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been registered.

The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office in the Military and Defence Sphere of the Desnianskyi District of Chernihiv is conducting the investigation.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 19 March, an incident occurred at the 169th Desna Training Centre named after Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Chernihiv Oblast), as a result of which four soldiers were killed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News