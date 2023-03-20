All Sections
Russians may pretend to be preparing for offensive on Zaporizhia front to divert Ukraine's Armed Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:28
Russians may pretend to be preparing for offensive on Zaporizhia front to divert Ukraine's Armed Forces

The Russian occupiers have concentrated their offensive efforts in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but they are trying to create the impression of preparations for an offensive on other fronts, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia front, to divert the attention of Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the interview with RBC Ukraine

Quote: "Given that the enemy has focused on developing the offensive in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, there are not enough military assets and personnel to conduct offensive actions on other operational fronts.

However, the Russians are trying to create the impression that they are preparing offensive actions on other operational fronts, primarily in Zaporizhzhia, to divert the attention of our military command."

Details: Naiev added that as of today, Russian forces are not yet ready to conduct offensive actions on the northern front as well. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering all possible scenarios for the development of the situation.

Background:

Advertisement: