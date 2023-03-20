We expect Beijing to use its influence to end war — Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Xi’s visit to Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and are ready for a "closer dialogue" with the People's Republic of China for peace in Ukraine.

Source: Oleg Nikolenko, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in the interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine is closely following the visit of the President of the People's Republic of China to Russia. We expect that Beijing will use its influence on Moscow to force it to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine.

As Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasised in a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart last week, restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity should be central to all diplomatic efforts.

We are ready for a closer dialogue with China to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the latest resolution of the UN General Assembly on this matter."

Background: On 20-22 March, Xi Jinping is visiting Russia on a state visit, his first trip abroad after being re-elected as the head of state for a third term.

The Financial Times, citing a source, reports that the leader of the People's Republic of China may call President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he visits Moscow.

On 24 February 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Before this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider China's proposals of settlement of the war in Ukraine to be a peace plan, but sees positive things in the initiative.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia must either surrender or withdraw its troops from Ukraine in order to implement China’s so-called peace plan.

