Russia surrenders or withdraws troops – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary on implementing China's peace plan

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 20 March 2023, 10:26
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia must either surrender or withdraw its troops from Ukraine in order to implement China’s so-called peace plan. 

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote from Danilov: "The formula for the successful implementation of China's ‘peace plan’. First and foremost is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from the territory of Ukraine following international law and the UN Charter. In order to restore sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity [of Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, is going to visit Russia on 20-22 March which will become his first visit abroad since being re-elected for a third term as head of state. 

The Financial Times quoted a source as saying that Xi Jinping may call Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his visit to Moscow. 

Background:

  • On 24 February 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.   
  • Before that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The document has 12 points.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider China's proposals for settlement of the war in Ukraine to be a peace plan, but sees positive things in the initiative.

