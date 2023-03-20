All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Verkhovna Rada dismisses three ministers

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 March 2023, 13:17
Verkhovna Rada dismisses three ministers

At its meeting on 20 March, the Ukrainian Parliament dismissed 3 ministers: the Minister of Education and Science, the Minister of Strategic Industries and the Minister of Digital Transformation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukrainian parliament 

Details: In particular, the Rada supported the resignation of Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science.

Advertisement:

The deputies also voted for the dismissal of Pavlo Ryabikin from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries.

In addition, the parliament supported the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Background:

  • On 17 March, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Serhii Shkarlet was leaving the post of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, he resigned voluntarily. 
  • On 18 March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Oksen Lisovyi would be appointed as Ukraine’s new Minister of Education and Science and Oleksandr Kamyshin would be appointed as the Minister for Strategic Industries.
  • Shmyhal also said that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, currently responsible for Ukraine’s digitalisation strategy, would take on additional responsibilities. His title would change to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
  • Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Verkhovna Rada, said that the Rada has registered Shkarlet’s, Riabikin’s and Fedorov’s resignation notices.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: