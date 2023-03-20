Verkhovna Rada dismisses three ministers

At its meeting on 20 March, the Ukrainian Parliament dismissed 3 ministers: the Minister of Education and Science, the Minister of Strategic Industries and the Minister of Digital Transformation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukrainian parliament

Details: In particular, the Rada supported the resignation of Serhii Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science.

The deputies also voted for the dismissal of Pavlo Ryabikin from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries.

In addition, the parliament supported the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Background:

On 17 March, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that Serhii Shkarlet was leaving the post of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, he resigned voluntarily.

On 18 March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Oksen Lisovyi would be appointed as Ukraine’s new Minister of Education and Science and Oleksandr Kamyshin would be appointed as the Minister for Strategic Industries.

Shmyhal also said that Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, currently responsible for Ukraine’s digitalisation strategy, would take on additional responsibilities. His title would change to Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Verkhovna Rada, said that the Rada has registered Shkarlet’s, Riabikin’s and Fedorov’s resignation notices.

