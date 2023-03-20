Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started talks in the Kremlin.

Source: Russian propagandist news agencies

Details: The meeting is taking place in the ceremonial office in the main building of the Kremlin.

Putin began the meeting by saying that he was delighted to personally congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of the People's Republic of China.

The president of the aggressor country also said that he had carefully studied China's plan regarding Ukraine.

He said Beijing's plan could be discussed, because "Russia is always open to the negotiation process."

Background: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they would be following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and expected Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to force it to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine.

