All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Kremlin

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 20 March 2023, 15:57
Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started talks in the Kremlin.

Source: Russian propagandist news agencies

Details: The meeting is taking place in the ceremonial office in the main building of the Kremlin.

Putin began the meeting by saying that he was delighted to personally congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of the People's Republic of China.

 

The president of the aggressor country also said that he had carefully studied China's plan regarding Ukraine.

He said Beijing's plan could be discussed, because "Russia is always open to the negotiation process."

Background: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they would be following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and expected Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to force it to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News