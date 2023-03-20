All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament calls for implementation of ICC decision and bring Putin to Hague

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 14:56
The Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] has adopted a statement on the issue of bringing the Russian leadership to justice for crimes in Ukraine, in particular, to implement the decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova.

Source: Resolution No. 9122; Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "The Rada urges the parties to the Rome Statute to take all possible measures to implement the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Children's Rights Commissioner in the Office of the President of Russia, and to transfer them to the court in accordance with their obligations under the Rome Statute."

The crimes [of Russia in Ukraine – ed.] are carried out on the direct orders of the senior political and military leadership of the Russian Federation and constitute a gross violation of the current norms of international law, which requires a decisive and effective response from the international community by bringing the Russian leadership to international criminal liability."

Details: The resolution urges the United Nations, international parliamentary organisations, parliaments and governments worldwide to strongly condemn Russia's grave crimes and take all possible measures to investigate them.

The resolution also calls for creating an international mechanism to compensate for damage and losses caused by Russia's illegal actions and a special tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

335 MPs voted in favour of the resolution.

  • On 17 March, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin, now deemed a suspect, and hand him over to the court. Marco Buschmann, the German Justice Minister, has announced that he will execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.
  • Russia responded that the ICC "has no authority" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

