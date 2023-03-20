Belarusians find dead conscript near border with Poland

Belarusian border guards reported that the body of a 19-year-old serviceman with signs of suicide was found in the village of Oberovshchina, near the border of Belarus and Poland.

Source: Brest Border Group named after Felix Dzerzhinsky, Telegram channel Motolkohelp

Quote from the Border Group: "In the afternoon of 20 March, in the village of Oberovshchina, the body of a serviceman with signs of suicide was found on the premises of the Vysokoe-Litovsk Border Control Department.

The private, born in 2003, was conscripted in October 2022 and served in the Brest Border Group."

Details: It is reported that an investigative team is working at the site of the discovery of the body. The cause of death is being determined.

