All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusians find dead conscript near border with Poland

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 20 March 2023, 18:57
Belarusians find dead conscript near border with Poland

Belarusian border guards reported that the body of a 19-year-old serviceman with signs of suicide was found in the village of Oberovshchina, near the border of Belarus and Poland.

Source: Brest Border Group named after Felix Dzerzhinsky, Telegram channel Motolkohelp

Quote from the Border Group: "In the afternoon of 20 March, in the village of Oberovshchina, the body of a serviceman with signs of suicide was found on the premises of the Vysokoe-Litovsk Border Control Department. 

The private, born in 2003, was conscripted in October 2022 and served in the Brest Border Group."

Details: It is reported that an investigative team is working at the site of the discovery of the body. The cause of death is being determined.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News