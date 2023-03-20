All Sections
Mariupol: Russians place helipad on Azovstal steelworks, houses being demolished in city centre

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 20 March 2023, 18:37
Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have stated that Russians continue to demolish damaged houses, and also actively use helicopters in occupied Mariupol.

Source: Mariupol City Council and Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Helicopter activity is again high over Mariupol today. All at a low altitude in the direction of Azovstal steelworks. The occupiers have placed a helipad in Azovstal, closer to the Slag Hill (slag heap) [a local dumping point for the steelworks waste – ed.]."

Details: In addition, according to Andriushchenko, a large column of trucks of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was recorded passing through Mariupol in the direction of Manhush and Berdiansk.

At the same time, the city council published video evidence of "occupiers erasing Ukrainian Mariupol from the map".

"First, they destroyed it with large-scale shelling, and then they demolished whole blocks of houses, leaving behind them a bare wasteland. And this applies not only to the suburbs, but also to the central streets of the city," the report said.

In particular, houses along Budivelnykiv Avenue are being destroyed.

According to the city council, about 300 multi-storey buildings in total have been destroyed by the Russians in occupied Mariupol. "Dozens of buildings in all districts are demolished en masse and around the clock, along with the bodies of Mariupol residents killed by the Russians."

Quote from Vadym Boichenko: "The occupiers are trying to hide the traces of their crimes. They plan to demolish more than 900 houses by the end of the year, because they know that they will have to answer for everything they have done soon.

They understand that the arrest warrant for Putin is only the first step. Every criminal will be judged. That is why today we record all the crimes of the Russians. It will become an evidence base for The Hague."

Advertisement: