Ukraine expresses its dissatisfaction with several things to Israel – media

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 19:24
On 20 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Kyiv in mid-February.

Source: ZN.UA citing its source

Details: According to ZN.UA's source, during the meeting, the Ukrainian side expressed dissatisfaction to the Israeli diplomat due to the lack of progress in obtaining a US$200 million loan from Israel in the form of state guarantees.

The dissatisfaction was also expressed due to the fact that the Israeli side is not ready to recognise the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, even though it calls on Ukraine to recognise the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Michael Brodsky was also told that the Israeli side is delaying the implementation of the agreement to increase the number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers who are to be fitted with prosthetic limbs in Israel. In particular, the previous Israeli government adopted a programme under which 20 wounded Ukrainian soldiers would be fitted with prostheses.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine positively noted the permission to extend the period of stay of Ukrainian citizens in Israel, as well as granting consent to Ukrainians for temporary employment.

Background: In February, during a visit to Kyiv, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen assured that Israel plans to support the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and announced "loan guarantees of up to US$200 million for Israeli projects in the healthcare and civilian infrastructure sectors".

Last week, Israel approved export licences for the sale of drone interference systems to Ukraine to help counter Iranian-made drones.

