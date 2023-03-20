All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary blocks joint EU statement on Putin's arrest warrant in Hague

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 20:28
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on Putin's arrest warrant in Hague

Hungary has blocked a joint statement by the European Union member states on the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: Due to Budapest's veto, the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, issued a statement on his own behalf, in which he "took note of the decision of the International Criminal Court".

"The EU sees the decision by the ICC as a beginning of the process of accountability and holding Russian leaders to account for the crimes and atrocities they are ordering, enabling or committing in Ukraine," Borrell said in the statement published on Sunday evening.

In addition, on Monday, EU justice ministers issued their own statement in support of the International Criminal Court's decision, which Hungary, again, did not sign.

It is expected that the arrest warrant for the Russian president will also appear in the conclusions of the European Council meeting to be held on 23-24 March. The draft conclusions cited by Bloomberg use wording similar to Borrell's statement.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the leaders of some states may insist on more onerous wording regarding the decision of the International Criminal Court.

Background: On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who is the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News