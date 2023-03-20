All Sections
China does not supply Russia with weapons – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Monday, 20 March 2023, 19:43
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has not yet recorded a single instance of China supplying weapons to Russia.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast; Ukrinform

Details: According to Yusov, information about China's supply of rifles or body armour is being checked, but no facts of cooperation have been recorded.

He also said that there are cases when Putin's regime purchases drones and civilian goods from open sources that can be used for microchips, but there is no question of interstate aid.

Quote: "We are not talking about weapons, and no such facts have been recorded. Of course, when we talk about today's visit of the Chinese leader to the so-called Russian Federation, it is a visit of a strong country, a strong regional international leader to a country and to a regime that is suffering a geopolitical defeat and is in a dead end: an economic one, a foreign policy one and in all other respects."

Background: 

  • On 20 March, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for a visit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
  • Earlier, China denied its intention to supply weapons to Russia, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sees signs that China is considering such a possibility.
  • On 12 March, the Ukrainian military in eastern Ukraine shot down a Chinese-made Mugin-5 drone with an assault rifle, inside which they found parts from manufacturers in Canada and Taiwan.

