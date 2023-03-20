All Sections
Zelenskyy about special tribunal: Punishment is needed for the very crime of Russia's aggression

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 20 March 2023, 21:32
Zelenskyy about special tribunal: Punishment is needed for the very crime of Russia's aggression
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the initiative to create a special tribunal regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I thanked Austria for joining the group that is preparing the establishment of a Special Tribunal on Russia's aggression against our country. I also thanked Ireland – Mr. Prime Minister – for his country's accession to this group.

The circle of partners willing to work together to punish Russia for aggression is inevitably expanding, making the prospect of punishment more and more realistic.

It is not enough to bring to justice those responsible for crimes caused by aggression. It is also necessary to punish – quite fairly and legally – the original crime that gave rise to all the other crimes of this war.

This is exactly what the Special Tribunal will provide. Every day we bring its creation closer."

Details: Zelensky added that on 20 March, this issue, as well as our joint work with the International Criminal Court, was discussed in London during the conference of European ministers of justice.

The President of Ukraine called on its participants to "support all elements of international efforts to ensure that the aggressor is surely punished".

