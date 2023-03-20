All Sections
There is no evidence that Mariupol was visited by the real Putin – Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 22:46
There is no evidence that Mariupol was visited by the real Putin – Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate
Vladimir Putin allegedly visited Mariupol, screenshot from Kremlin video

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian intelligence has no evidence of a visit to the temporarily occupied Mariupol by the real president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Source: Andrii Yusov on the national joint 24/7 on 20 March, Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Why are you sure that it was Vladimir Putin in Mariupol? We have no evidence that this person was Vladimir Putin. A man who looks like Vladimir Putin is indeed captured on this footage."

Details: Yusov noted that the expert community is currently debating whether Putin is alive.

"But if he is alive, we usually see meetings of the same Vladimir Putin at a long table at a huge distance from living people. He has a trembling hand and many other characteristic features that characterise Putin himself well. Among these characteristic features, there are no evening walks in Mariupol, or communication with civilians in the yards," Yusov said.

According to him, "this is good production" and Russian propaganda knows how to make "various staging sessions".

"But we were not given any evidence that Putin himself was in Mariupol," said the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence.

