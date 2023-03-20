All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There is no evidence that Mariupol was visited by the real Putin – Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 21:46
There is no evidence that Mariupol was visited by the real Putin – Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate
Vladimir Putin allegedly visited Mariupol, screenshot from Kremlin video

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian intelligence has no evidence of a visit to the temporarily occupied Mariupol by the real president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Source: Andrii Yusov on the national joint 24/7 on 20 March, Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Why are you sure that it was Vladimir Putin in Mariupol? We have no evidence that this person was Vladimir Putin. A man who looks like Vladimir Putin is indeed captured on this footage."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov noted that the expert community is currently debating whether Putin is alive.

"But if he is alive, we usually see meetings of the same Vladimir Putin at a long table at a huge distance from living people. He has a trembling hand and many other characteristic features that characterise Putin himself well. Among these characteristic features, there are no evening walks in Mariupol, or communication with civilians in the yards," Yusov said.

According to him, "this is good production" and Russian propaganda knows how to make "various staging sessions".

"But we were not given any evidence that Putin himself was in Mariupol," said the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: