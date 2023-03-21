All Sections
Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses current situation at front line with Biden's adviser

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 01:33
Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote: "I informed Jake Sullivan about the current situation at the front line, in particular on the most difficult fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

I emphasised the importance of providing Ukrainian Defence Forces with additional weapons and ammunition as soon as possible and thanked him for another aid package."

