Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 120 Russian attacks – General Staff report

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 March



Details: The Russians carried out 21 air and nine missile attacks over the past day. One of them hit the city of Sloviansk. There were no civilian casualties.

Another missile attack took place in Kramatorsk, targeting a civilian infrastructure facility. Seven multi-storey buildings and three private cars have been damaged. There were no civilian casualties. The Russians also carried out 57 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The main goal of the invaders over the past day was to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. For this purpose, the occupiers focused their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 120 occupiers' attacks in these areas.



At the same time, the Russians continue engineering equipment on the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. During the day, the occupiers fired from mortars and artillery on 26 settlements, including Seredyna-Buda, Sopych, Starykove, Atynske, Kostiantynivka, Kindrativka, Volfyne, Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Studenok and Turia in Sumy Oblast, Kamianska Sloboda and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast, and Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kamianka, Krasne, Novomlynsk, Strilecha and Chuhuivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians unsuccessfully attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops by firing at the areas of 11 settlements along the contact line. The settlements of Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske, Pishchane, Bilohorivka and Dibrovy in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne, Torske and Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire. The invaders conducted unsuccessful offensives in the direction of Novoselivske.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers are continuing to storm the city of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechine and Pivnichne. In total, 12 settlements came under Russian fire on the Bakhmut front, including Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Zaliznyanske, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Oleksandr-Shultine, Diliyivka, New-York, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Pryvillia and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians tried unsuccessfully to advance towards the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The areas of the 17 settlements came under massive Russian fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Orlivka and Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. A total of 41 settlements came under the invaders' intense fire, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Orikhiv and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Vremivka, Novopil and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, and Dudchany, Kozatske, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Berehove, Chervonyi Maiak and Yantarne in Kherson Oblast.

Over the last day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 12 strikes on clusters of occupiers' personnel and military equipment, and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit three clusters of Russian manpower.

