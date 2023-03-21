All Sections
Russia planning to pardon surviving convicts in Wagner Group ranks who made it through war – UK Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 08:13
UK Defence Intelligence has suggested that in the near future, the Wagnerite convicts who have gone through the war in Ukraine and survived will receive their promised pardon and freedom, but their return may be a challenge for Russian society.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report notes that in the coming weeks, thousands of Russian convicts who have fought for Wagner Group are likely to be pardoned and released. Wagner prisoner recruitment peaked in autumn 2022, with inmates being offered commutation of their sentences after six months of service.

Quote: "Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors. The certificates issued to freed Wagner veterans claim to have been endorsed by the decree of President Putin," the UK MoD noted

Details: UK Intelligence notes that Prigozhin seems to have been banned from recruiting volunteers from prisons, and this massive exodus from the Wagner Group ranks will worsen the situation with the Wagner Group's personnel. In addition, the sudden influx of former criminals to their cities, many of whom have served sentences for violent crimes and now have traumatic combat experience, is likely to pose a serious challenge to Russian society.

Background: In their previous report, the UK MoD noted the tactical similarities between the situation near Avdiivka and the ongoing defence of Bakhmut.

