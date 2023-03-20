All Sections
Avdiivka defence situation tactically similar to Bakhmut one – UK Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:37
UK Intelligence has pointed out a tactical similarity between the situation occurring near Avdiivka and the one near Bakhmut. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 20 March on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Intelligence analysts have pointed out that, tactically, the situation near Avdiivka is similar to that in the larger town of Bakhmut, further north. Ukrainian forces continue organised defence, but their supply lines to the west are increasingly threatened by the Russian envelopment operation. 

"Over the past three weeks, Russian forces have made creeping gains around the Ukrainian-held Donbas town of Avdiivka," Uk Intelligence says. 

The Russian operation has largely been carried out by the 1st Army Corps of the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic"; local personnel who will know the terrain well. Avdiivka is now largely destroyed.

"The sprawling Avdiivka Coke Plant complex is likely to be seen as particularly defendable key terrain as the battle progresses," UK Intelligence adds.

Background: On 19 March, UK Intelligence explained that a decision by the Russian occupation authorities to declare Melitopol "the capital" of the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast means they cannot implement their plans for advancing further. 

