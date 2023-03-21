Ukraine manages to get 15 children back home

Ukraine has managed to get 15 Ukrainian children back home together with their mothers and legal representatives.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets said that these are children from cities in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts that were occupied at the beginning of the war. He did not provide any other details.

The ombudsman also said that as of now, according to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine.

Quote: "Home at last! Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainians can see their families and be on their land."

More details: Lubinets gave a reminder that in the event of any violation of rights, illegal displacement or deportation, Ukrainians can contact the Ombudsman's Office at the following address: 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008; by email: hotline@ombudsman.gov.ua; by calling the hotline: 0 800 501 720; or by phone: 044 299 74 08.

In addition, Lubinets says that if a child is deported, you can fill out the online application form "Report the disappearance/deportation/forced displacement of a child" on the Children of War website by going to the "Apply in one click" section.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!