Ukraine manages to get 15 children back home

Ukraine has managed to get 15 Ukrainian children back home together with their mothers and legal representatives.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets said that these are children from cities in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts that were occupied at the beginning of the war. He did not provide any other details.

Advertisement:

The ombudsman also said that as of now, according to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine.

Quote: "Home at last! Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainians can see their families and be on their land."

More details: Lubinets gave a reminder that in the event of any violation of rights, illegal displacement or deportation, Ukrainians can contact the Ombudsman's Office at the following address: 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008; by email: hotline@ombudsman.gov.ua; by calling the hotline: 0 800 501 720; or by phone: 044 299 74 08.

In addition, Lubinets says that if a child is deported, you can fill out the online application form "Report the disappearance/deportation/forced displacement of a child" on the Children of War website by going to the "Apply in one click" section.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!