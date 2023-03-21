All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO provided Ukraine with around US$120 billion of assistance in 2022 – Annual Report

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 17:46

The Annual Report issued by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, provides an estimate of the total amount of assistance that member states have provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Secretary General’s Annual Report 2022, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Since the invasion, NATO Allies provided unprecedented support for Ukraine, with around US$120 billion of military, humanitarian and financial assistance in 2022," the report says.

It states that while the United States is the largest single contributor, Europe and Canada provided over half of the overall assistance; in addition, European members of the Alliance have welcomed almost five million refugees from Ukraine.

According to the report, Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is "the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War" and a direct threat to the rules-based international order.

Quote: "Putin must not win.  If he does, it will show that aggression works and that force is rewarded. This would be dangerous for our own security, and for the whole world," the NATO Secretary General emphasised in the report.

In early March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the allies have provided about €150 billion worth of aid to Ukraine during the full-scale war.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

This amount is likely to include assistance from countries that cooperate with NATO but are not members, such as Sweden and Finland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News