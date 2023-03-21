All Sections
NATO provided Ukraine with around US$120 billion of assistance in 2022 – Annual Report

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 16:46

The Annual Report issued by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, provides an estimate of the total amount of assistance that member states have provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Secretary General’s Annual Report 2022, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Since the invasion, NATO Allies provided unprecedented support for Ukraine, with around US$120 billion of military, humanitarian and financial assistance in 2022," the report says.

It states that while the United States is the largest single contributor, Europe and Canada provided over half of the overall assistance; in addition, European members of the Alliance have welcomed almost five million refugees from Ukraine.

According to the report, Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is "the biggest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War" and a direct threat to the rules-based international order.

Quote: "Putin must not win.  If he does, it will show that aggression works and that force is rewarded. This would be dangerous for our own security, and for the whole world," the NATO Secretary General emphasised in the report.

In early March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the allies have provided about €150 billion worth of aid to Ukraine during the full-scale war.

This amount is likely to include assistance from countries that cooperate with NATO but are not members, such as Sweden and Finland.

