Putin and Xi sign two documents in Moscow

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 21 March 2023, 17:58
The presidents of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, have signed two joint documents in Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlets RIA Novosti and TASS on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, one document is a statement on plans for economic cooperation, and the other is a statement on plans to deepen the partnership.

In addition, Russian propagandists say that Putin "supported the development of sporting links between the Russian Federation and China and the establishment of a sports association within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation".

He explained that this is necessary because the West "uses sport as an instrument of pressure".

