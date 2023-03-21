Explosions thunder in Odesa

On the evening of 21 March, explosions rang out in Odesa.

Details: The preliminary reports indicate that explosions were heard due to air defence operating. According to Ukrainan media, the activity of the enemy's tactical aircraft over the Black Sea area is recorded.

An air-raid alert was announced in Odesa Oblast at 19:31.

