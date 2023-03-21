All Sections
Zelenskyy says phone call with Xi Jinping not yet confirmed

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 21 March 2023, 19:05
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine invited China to contribute to the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula, a ten-point plan designed to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He also said that no specific arrangements have been made for his phone call with the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing President Zelenskyy during a press-conference following his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have conveyed our Peace Formula to China both publicly and via diplomatic channels, and we are inviting [China] to take part in the implementation of this formula. We are awaiting [China’s] response."

Details: When asked about his possible phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zelenskyy said: "Nothing specific [has been decided]; we don’t yet have a confirmation."

Background: Xi Jinping is currently in Russia with an official visit. During a joint press-conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that China's plan on finishing the war in Ukraine could be taken as a basis when the West and Ukraine will be ready for this.

