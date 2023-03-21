All Sections
Putin wants to implement Chinese "peace plan" in war with Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 21 March 2023, 16:54
Putin wants to implement Chinese peace plan in war with Ukraine

During his joint press-conference with the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that China's plan on finishing the war in Ukraine can be taken as a basis when the West and Ukraine will be ready for this.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti 

Putin Quote: "Of course, we did not ignore the situation around Ukraine. We believe that many provisions of the peace plan proposed by China are in tune with Russian approaches and can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv. However, so far, we have not observed such readiness on their part."

Details: For his part, the Chinese leader noted that Beijing supports peace and dialogue in the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Earlier: On 24 February, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the so-called "peace plan" with its ideas to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

The published document consists of 12 points:

  • Respecting the sovereignty of all countries;
  • Abandoning the Cold War mentality;
  • Ceasing hostilities;
  • Resuming peace talks; 
  • Resolving the humanitarian crisis;
  • Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs); 
  • Keeping nuclear power plants safe;
  • Reducing strategic risks;
  • Facilitating grain exports; 
  • Stopping unilateral sanctions;
  • Keeping industrial and supply chains stable;
  • Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

