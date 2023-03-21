Putin wants to implement Chinese "peace plan" in war with Ukraine

During his joint press-conference with the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that China's plan on finishing the war in Ukraine can be taken as a basis when the West and Ukraine will be ready for this.

Putin Quote: "Of course, we did not ignore the situation around Ukraine. We believe that many provisions of the peace plan proposed by China are in tune with Russian approaches and can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv. However, so far, we have not observed such readiness on their part."

Details: For his part, the Chinese leader noted that Beijing supports peace and dialogue in the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Earlier: On 24 February, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the so-called "peace plan" with its ideas to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

The published document consists of 12 points:

Respecting the sovereignty of all countries;

Abandoning the Cold War mentality;

Ceasing hostilities;

Resuming peace talks;

Resolving the humanitarian crisis;

Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs);

Keeping nuclear power plants safe;

Reducing strategic risks;

Facilitating grain exports;

Stopping unilateral sanctions;

Keeping industrial and supply chains stable;

Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

