Ukraine's air defence brings down 2 Russian Kh-59 missiles over Odesa Oblast

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 21 March 2023, 21:48
Ukraine's air defence brings down 2 Russian Kh-59 missiles over Odesa Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence forces brought down two Russian Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles in the sky over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Tuesday, 21 March. The missiles were launched by Russian fighter jets.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Around 19:40 on 21 March 2023 air defence forces and equipment from the Air Command Pivden (South) shot down two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles launched from Russian Su-35 fighter jets from the sky over the Black Sea."

Previously: On the evening of 21 March Russian Su-35 jets carried out an airstrike on Odesa Oblast. There were casualties, and several structures have been damaged.

