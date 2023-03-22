Air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv and number of Ukrainian oblasts

Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In addition to the city of Kyiv, air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the threat of a drone attack, and the oblast’s air defence forces are ready to repel it.

Updated at 01:50. Air-raid warnings spread to Rivne and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Updated at 03:15. Air-raid warnings were also issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Updated at 03:45. The all-clear was given in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Updated at 04:50. The all-clear was given in Kyiv and most of the oblasts.

