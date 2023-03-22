All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv and number of Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 March 2023, 03:50
Air-raid warnings issued in Kyiv and number of Ukrainian oblasts

Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In addition to the city of Kyiv, air-raid warnings were issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts.

Advertisement:

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the threat of a drone attack, and the oblast’s air defence forces are ready to repel it.

Updated at 01:50. Air-raid warnings spread to Rivne and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Updated at 03:15. Air-raid warnings were also issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Updated at 03:45. The all-clear was given in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Updated at 04:50. The all-clear was given in Kyiv and most of the oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: