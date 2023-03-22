Sevastopol "authorities" say they called for evacuation from Crimea on radio after drone attack

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of the occupied city of Sevastopol, has said that after a drone attack, some radio stations began to broadcast messages calling for evacuation from occupied Crimea.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Quote from Razvozhaev: "There are reports of radio signals being intercepted on one or other radio station. They’re spreading information about evacuation from the peninsula using ferry crossings and other nonsense."

Details: According to Razvozhaev, this is not true. Razvozhaev warned that in the event of real danger, messages would be broadcast on all channels simultaneously.

Background: The so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, has said that the Russian military destroyed three drones that attacked the Black Sea Fleet on 22 March.

