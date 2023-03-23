All Sections
Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 March 2023, 23:40
Explosions were heard in Sumy Oblast on the night of 23-24 March. 

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a public broadcaster, on Telegram

Quote: "Sounds of explosions can be heard in the Sumy district, Suspilne correspondents report".

Details: The sounds of explosions in the Sumy district were reported at 00:11 after the air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine.

Background: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported the danger of a Russian drone attack after air-raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian oblasts.

