Threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 00:18
Threat of Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said there was a danger of a Russian drone attack after air-raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of an enemy drone attack!

Remain in shelters until the all-clear is given. Stay safe and take care of your loved ones."

Details: Air-raid warnings were issued late on the evening of 23 March in six Ukrainian oblasts, including Kyiv Oblast.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration later reported that there was a threat of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast.

Update: The all-clear was given in the Kyiv oblast at 01:30.

