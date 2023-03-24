All Sections
Russia and Belarus continue joint military exercises again

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 03:32
Russia and Belarus continue joint military exercises again

Joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus have been extended until at least 3 April.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The monitoring group notes that this is evidenced by the schedule of exercises at the Belarusian training grounds.

 

25-26 March will be a day off for some training grounds, while others, where the Russian Armed Forces are deployed, will continue to operate without interruption, namely Osypovytsky, Domanove, Lepelsky and Obuz-Lesnovsky.

This is another one-week extension of the exercises at the Belarusian training grounds, which have been ongoing since 29 April 2022. The total number of extensions has amounted to 48 weeks.

