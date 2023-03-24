Russia recruits mercenaries from Belarus and Angola

Russia aims to recruit 2,000 mercenaries from Belarus and about 100 from Angola to fight against Ukraine.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "In order to cover heavy losses, the Russians plan to recruit even more mercenaries, the loss of whom does not cause social tension in Russian society.

In this way, the occupiers intend to recruit up to 2,000 mercenaries from Belarus."

"In addition, we know that about 100 mercenaries from Angola have arrived in the Russian Federation.

Their participation in the war was personally agreed upon by Sergei Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to the African country."

Details: The NRC noted that the invaders are recruiting employees of the GardServis security company in Belarus.

The NRC also added that GardServis is not just a private security company.

According to the National Resistance Center, it is the first such company in Belarus, and it was created by a special decree of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2019.

"The ‘guards’ are based on the territory of the former training centre for Belarusian special forces," the NRC said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!