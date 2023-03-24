All Sections
US will support Ukraine to guarantee strategic failure of Putin – Blinken

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 06:14
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States will continue to support Ukraine next year "to ensure that President Putin's war remains a strategic failure."

Source: France24/AFP; U.S. Department of State website 

Quote: "The [US] budget will sustain our security, economic, energy, and humanitarian support for Ukraine to ensure that President Putin’s war remains a strategic failure."

"I think there's going to be territory in Ukraine that the Ukrainians are determined to fight for on the ground; there may be territory that they decide that they'll have to try to get back in other ways."

"What we don't want … is to have this settle in a place and in a way that simply invites the Russians to reset, rearm and then re-attack."

Details: Blinken on Thursday, 23 March suggested that diplomacy has a role to play in determining Ukraine's future borders, while confirming that any peaceful solutions must be made by Kyiv.

The US Secretary of State has repeatedly stated that the war should be ended diplomatically, but has rejected the immediate prospects of negotiations, as he believes that Russia is not ready for this, and has focused on helping the Ukrainian military in repelling Russian attacks.

He also noted that the US budget for 2024 is designed to continue supporting Ukraine in terms of security, energy and humanitarian matters.

