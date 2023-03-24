All Sections
Russians kill 3 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 March 2023, 08:09
At least three people were killed and five more were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 23 March.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast over the course of 23 March: two in Kostiantynivka and one in Chasiv Yar."

Details: Five more people in the oblast sustained injuries, including two residents in Kostiantynivka, and one each in Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka and Toretsk.

As of the morning of 24 March, the Russians have killed at least 1,429 and wounded at least 3,258 civilians in Donetsk Oblast. 

Kyrylenko has stressed that this information is not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. 

Donetsk region
