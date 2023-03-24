Ukrainian defenders kill over 1000 Russian soldiers in one day

Russia has now lost over 169,000 soldiers, 3,574 tanks, 6,921 armoured combat vehicles and 2,616 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 169,170 (+1,020) military personnel,

3,574 (+4) tanks,

6,921 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,

2,616 (+8) artillery systems,

511 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

276 (+3) air defence systems,

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

290 (+0) helicopters,

2,208 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+2) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,464 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

277 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

