Ukrainian defenders kill over 1000 Russian soldiers in one day
Friday, 24 March 2023, 07:27
Russia has now lost over 169,000 soldiers, 3,574 tanks, 6,921 armoured combat vehicles and 2,616 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 169,170 (+1,020) military personnel,
- 3,574 (+4) tanks,
- 6,921 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,616 (+8) artillery systems,
- 511 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 276 (+3) air defence systems,
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 290 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,208 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+2) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,464 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 277 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
