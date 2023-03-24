All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill over 1000 Russian soldiers in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 March 2023, 08:27
Russia has now lost over 169,000 soldiers, 3,574 tanks, 6,921 armoured combat vehicles and 2,616 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 169,170 (+1,020) military personnel,  
  • 3,574 (+4) tanks,
  • 6,921 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,616 (+8) artillery systems,
  • 511 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 276 (+3) air defence systems,
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 290 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,208 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+2) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,464 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
  • 277 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

