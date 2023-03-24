All Sections
Ukraine sends back to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners who could be transported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 13:12
Ukraine has sent back to Russia all the seriously wounded occupiers who have been captured since the large-scale Russian invasion started and whose condition allowed them to be transported.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Adhering to its international obligations under Articles 109-114 of the Geneva Conventions, and with the participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine has unilaterally transferred severely wounded and seriously ill captive occupiers to the Russian side.

This is not an exchange of prisoners of war, but repatriation: it is the return of severely wounded prisoners without any conditions, as stipulated by international humanitarian law, the headquarters explained.

Quote: "At the same time, the aggressor state, systematically disregarding international norms, is still holding thousands of Ukrainian citizens hostage, including seriously ill and wounded people, civilians, children and women, elderly people, and some who were captured by Russia even before the start of the large-scale invasion.

According to international humanitarian law, all these categories of citizens should be returned to Ukraine by repatriation without any conditions. Despite this, Russia not only continues to hold civilians and non-combatants hostage but also refuses to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross into their places of detention, and does not provide them with contact with relatives, proper nutrition, or medical care, deliberately creating inhumane conditions of captivity.

Ukraine is calling on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor state to force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and release all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine from captivity."

