All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian puppet leader in Crimea creates PMC with Prigozhin's minion in charge

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 14:38
Russian puppet leader in Crimea creates PMC with Prigozhin's minion in charge

Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of Ukrainian Crimea, has created a private military company (PMC) called Convoy; the mercenaries who serve there are supervised by Yevgeny Prigozhin's right-hand man who goes by the alias of Mazay [Yevgeny Prigozhin is a founder and financier of the Wagner Group – ed.].

Source: Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories)

Details: The media outlet quotes an unnamed source as saying that at the time of its formation, the Convoy PMC had about 300 members in it.

Advertisement:

The Convoy's positions are located in Kherson Oblast, which is neighbouring occupied Crimea.

Russian propagandists who visited the PMC's military unit reported that the mercenaries were armed to the teeth, provided with everything they needed, and had a whole apartment building underground as their fortification.

In addition, the PMC has heavy equipment at their disposal, including T-80 and T-90 tanks, as well as their own electronic intelligence devices.

The propagandists' report also mentioned the commander of the Convoy who goes by the alias of Mazay.

 
Photo: Bellingcat

The outlet identified him as Konstantin Pikalov, the right-hand man of Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the supervisor of the Convoy PMC in Africa.

Mazay first became known after a joint investigation by Bellingcat and Insider. According to the material, he supervised Prigozhin’s political technologists in Madagascar and the Central African Republic. In the correspondence between the employees, Mazay is described as the only person in the Central African Republic who talks to Prigozhin without fear and as an equal.

In his photos and videos on the Convoy Telegram channel, Pikalov puts an image of the arm patch of the Russian Imperial Convoy (it was a part of the Russian Imperial Guard, a detachment that served as the Tzar's bodyguards – ed.). 

"This is Aksyonov's PMC, but the entire command is former employees of the Wagner PMC. All of them are people who have known each other for a long time," a former Convoy mercenary told the outlet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: