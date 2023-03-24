All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian puppet leader in Crimea creates PMC with Prigozhin's minion in charge

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 15:38
Russian puppet leader in Crimea creates PMC with Prigozhin's minion in charge

Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed puppet leader of Ukrainian Crimea, has created a private military company (PMC) called Convoy; the mercenaries who serve there are supervised by Yevgeny Prigozhin's right-hand man who goes by the alias of Mazay [Yevgeny Prigozhin is a founder and financier of the Wagner Group – ed.].

Source: Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories)

Details: The media outlet quotes an unnamed source as saying that at the time of its formation, the Convoy PMC had about 300 members in it.

The Convoy's positions are located in Kherson Oblast, which is neighbouring occupied Crimea.

Russian propagandists who visited the PMC's military unit reported that the mercenaries were armed to the teeth, provided with everything they needed, and had a whole apartment building underground as their fortification.

In addition, the PMC has heavy equipment at their disposal, including T-80 and T-90 tanks, as well as their own electronic intelligence devices.

The propagandists' report also mentioned the commander of the Convoy who goes by the alias of Mazay.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
Photo: Bellingcat

The outlet identified him as Konstantin Pikalov, the right-hand man of Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the supervisor of the Convoy PMC in Africa.

Mazay first became known after a joint investigation by Bellingcat and Insider. According to the material, he supervised Prigozhin’s political technologists in Madagascar and the Central African Republic. In the correspondence between the employees, Mazay is described as the only person in the Central African Republic who talks to Prigozhin without fear and as an equal.

In his photos and videos on the Convoy Telegram channel, Pikalov puts an image of the arm patch of the Russian Imperial Convoy (it was a part of the Russian Imperial Guard, a detachment that served as the Tzar's bodyguards – ed.). 

"This is Aksyonov's PMC, but the entire command is former employees of the Wagner PMC. All of them are people who have known each other for a long time," a former Convoy mercenary told the outlet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News