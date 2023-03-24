Chinese Foreign Ministry evades questions about President Xi Jinping’s talks with Zelenskyy

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China has said that China maintains open lines of communication with all parties interested in the "Ukrainian question".

Source: Ukrinform, citing Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, during a press briefing

Quote from Ning: "China maintains communication with all parties interested in the ‘Ukrainian question’."

Details: The official said this when asked about the possibility of talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She said she had "nothing to add" regarding the specifics of a possible meeting of the Chinese and Ukrainian presidents.

Background:

Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that a conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is being planned, but there are some difficulties in organising it due to China's position.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence believes that China will safeguard its own interests and will not provide military assistance to the Russian regime.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin; the two leaders signed agreements extending strategic partnership between their countries.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have issued a joint statement in which they claimed that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

