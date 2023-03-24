Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck command posts, an ammunition storage point, an anti-aircraft missile system, electronic warfare stations and an artillery unit of the Russian occupiers on 23-24 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 March

Quote: "Ukrainian Air Force carried out 16 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment on 23-24 March. Our defenders shot down enemy Shahed-136 and Lancet UAVs.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two command posts, four clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition storage point, an artillery unit at a firing position and two electronic warfare stations."

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 40 air and 5 missile strikes, and attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops and the settlements’ civilian infrastructure over 20 times using multiple rocket launchers. There were fatalities.

Russian troops are focusing on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts. Ukrainian forces have repelled over 38 Russian attacks in these areas.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no Russian offensive groups have been detected.

Combat training of the Russian Armed Forces in Belarus is ongoing. Russia maintains its military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. On 23-24 March, the Russian army attacked the areas in and around the settlements of Horodyshche in Chernihiv Oblast; Kharkivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Richky and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops conducted offensive actions in the area of Serebrianka Forest and the settlements of Hrianykivka and Bilohorivka. They also conducted artillery shelling on the areas in and around the settlements of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Kupiansk and Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army never stopped its assault on the city of Bakhmut held by Ukrainian forces and the areas in and around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast. They also attacked the areas in and around the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and Toretsk.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast. The areas in and around the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Lastochkyne, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to numerous Russian attacks.

The invaders are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. At the same time, they are attacking the areas in and around the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.

The invaders keep pressuring civilians in the temporarily occupied settlements of Luhansk Oblast. It is becoming increasingly difficult to move between territories. In particular, only residents with special passes can enter the village of Pluhatar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





