UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded violations of the human rights against the background of war in the country, in particular execution of prisoners of war (POWs) on both sides of the conflict.

Source: The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission, Radio Liberty

Details: On 24 March, Matilda Bogner, Head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, presented two new reports: on the treatment of prisoners of war and on the human rights situation in Ukraine in general.

She put the responsibility for the continuation of violations on "both sides of the conflict".

Quote from Bogner: "The cruelty and large-scale impact on civilians that we have seen over the last year will continue, unless both parties to the conflict ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law."

Details: The UN mission is particularly concerned about the arbitrary executions of 25 Russian and 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Bogner said her team interviewed more than 400 POWs, about 200 from each side. At the same time, she added, Ukraine granted UN experts unhindered confidential access to the official places of internment of Russian prisoners of war, while Russia did not grant such access.

Quote: "I will start with Russian prisoners of war in the hands of Ukraine. We are deeply concerned about the summary execution of up to 25 Russian POWs and persons hors de combat [out of action due to injury or damage – ed.] by Ukrainian armed forces which we have documented. This was often perpetrated immediately upon capture on the battlefield. While we are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukrainian authorities into five cases involving 22 victims, we are not aware of any prosecutions of the perpetrators."

Details: According to Bogner, nearly half of the 229 Russian prisoners of war interviewed by mission members claimed torture or ill-treatment. Most of such cases occurred at the first stages of detention and interrogation, she clarified.

Quote: "In relation to the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, we are also deeply concerned by the summary execution of 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war shortly after being captured by Russian armed forces. The Wagner Group military and security contractors perpetrated 11 of these executions."

Details: According to the UN, the majority of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured during the battle were tortured and ill-treated before internment.

"Members of Russian armed forces and the Russian Security Service tortured and ill-treated them to extract military information, to intimidate or humiliate them, or as a form of retribution. Forms of torture included beating, electrocution, or in several cases, being shot or stabbed in the legs. Mock executions were also common," Bogner said.

According to her, "Conditions for many Ukrainian prisoners of war were shocking," and access to medical care was often insufficient or non-existent.

The report states that five Ukrainian prisoners of war died during internment due to lack of medical care.

"The number of documented cases of torture and ill-treatment during internment in penitentiary facilities is shocking – more than 84 per cent endured such mistreatment. Penitentiary staff subjected prisoners of war to so-called ‘welcome beatings’ upon their arrival, beat and electrocuted them regularly during inspections in cells or while walking them around the facilities," said Bogner.

She added that former Ukrainian prisoners of war reported fearing the weekly visits to the showers, which inevitably ended in beatings and humiliation, often with sexual overtones.

"When violations do occur, prompt action must be taken, first within the ranks of the army itself, and also through full and effective investigations and prosecutions of those responsible for the acts committed and those in command," said the head of the UN mission.

Previously: As of 19 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed the death of 8,317 and the wounding of 13,892 civilians in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The organisation stresses that the real death toll is much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where fighting is ongoing, and many reports still need to be confirmed.

On 16 March in Geneva, experts of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry presented a report on the collected evidence of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law during the last year of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As the commissioners emphasized, many of Russia’s acts – deliberate killings, attacks on civilians, illegal imprisonment, torture, rape, forced transfer and deportation of children – amounted to war crimes.

When journalists asked the head of the commission, Erik Møse, whether the given facts could be considered genocide, he replied that he had not found such evidence yet. However, the matter needs further investigation, he added.

