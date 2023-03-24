Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed

A truck hit an explosive device in Kharkiv Oblast on 24 March, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today [24 March], a local company's MAZ truck hit an unknown explosive device in a sand quarry in the village of Sorokivka, Kharkiv district.

The 56-year-old driver of the car sustained blast injuries and was hospitalised. The 64-year-old director of the company died in the explosion".

Details: Syniehubov once again stressed that the landmine danger in Kharkiv Oblast remains very high.

