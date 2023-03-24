All Sections
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 19:46
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian soldiers who showed the best results on 23-24 March, particularly on the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address on 24 March

Quote: "As always, today [24 March] I will mention our fighters, who gave the best result in the past day.

First of all, in Donetsk Oblast. Glorious 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians – thank you, guys! Marines of the 36th Brigade – well done! The 55th Artillery Brigade Zaporizka Sich – thank you, soldiers, for your constant accuracy, real battle-hardened deeds! Marines of the 35th Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade – thank you! 

Zaporizhzhia front: the 44th Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol – thank you for the accuracy!

I would like to mention all our fighters who strike the occupier in response to terror, who identify the enemy's positions from which they attack our cities. Each destroyed terrorists' position is a saved life of our people.

I thank the Armed Forces, intelligence, and Security Service personnel – everyone who is involved in performing this task... The fair fire response to those who are the source of terror. Such strikes as in Kostiantynivka today [five people were killed by Russian strikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – ed.], as in many other of our cities…"

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not forgive the abuse of its people, and will not forgive these deaths and injuries, so "all Russian terrorists will be defeated".

The President thanked everybody who is bringing Ukraine's victory closer.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



