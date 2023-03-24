All Sections
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership

European PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 20:26

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, which hosts the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in the summer, said that the goal of his country is Ukraine's full membership in NATO.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said this at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Friday, reports European Pravda.

Landsbergis noted that Lithuania, as the host of the meeting of NATO leaders, plays a "certain role" in the decisions that can be made at this summit.

Quote: "That's why our goal is for Ukraine to get closer to NATO and become not just an invited country, but a full-fledged member," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

He emphasised that he does not see a European security architecture without Ukraine being a part of it.

"This means that no one in Europe will be safe if Ukraine is not there [in the European security architecture – ed.]," said Landsbergis.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's ambition is to advance as far as possible to membership in the Alliance at the summit in Vilnius.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Alliance should propose further steps for Ukraine's membership at the summit – in particular, strategic security guarantees on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will be held on 11-12 July.

