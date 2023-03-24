All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief assures his UK counterpart that situation in Bakhmut is stabilising

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 22:50
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief assures his UK counterpart that situation in Bakhmut is stabilising

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Antony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, that Ukrainian forces are able to gradually stabilise the situation on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "I held a phone conversation with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff. I informed my colleague about the operational situation on the front.

The situation is the most challenging on the Bakhmut front. The tremendous efforts of Ukraine’s defence forces have enabled us to stabilise the situation there."

Details: Zaluzhnyi and Radakin also discussed the possibility of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence.

They agreed to deepen their cooperation and keep in touch.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Radakin for his support.

"Our partners’ assistance will help us hold out and definitely secure a victory!" Ukraine’s  Commander-in-Chief said.

Background: Russian forces have been trying to capture the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast for the past several months, but have not been able to encircle either city.

The Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts are currently the hottest spots on the front, though representatives of Ukraine’s defence forces have said that Russian forces are gradually running out of steam in both Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

