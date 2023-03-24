All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief assures his UK counterpart that situation in Bakhmut is stabilising

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 21:50
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief assures his UK counterpart that situation in Bakhmut is stabilising

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Antony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, that Ukrainian forces are able to gradually stabilise the situation on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "I held a phone conversation with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff. I informed my colleague about the operational situation on the front.

Advertisement:

The situation is the most challenging on the Bakhmut front. The tremendous efforts of Ukraine’s defence forces have enabled us to stabilise the situation there."

Details: Zaluzhnyi and Radakin also discussed the possibility of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence.

They agreed to deepen their cooperation and keep in touch.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Radakin for his support.

"Our partners’ assistance will help us hold out and definitely secure a victory!" Ukraine’s  Commander-in-Chief said.

Background: Russian forces have been trying to capture the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast for the past several months, but have not been able to encircle either city.

The Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts are currently the hottest spots on the front, though representatives of Ukraine’s defence forces have said that Russian forces are gradually running out of steam in both Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: