Trudeau and Biden promise to stand alongside Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have assured Ukraine of their support and that their countries would "stand by Ukraine."

Source: CNN



Details: Trudeau said that, like the United States, Canada has provided "significant military support" to Ukraine, including artillery, ammunition, armoured vehicles and tanks. He added that the Canadian Armed Forces have been training the Ukrainian military since 2015.

"As you well know, Mr. President, Canada will continue to stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes," Trudeau said. "Together, both of us are partners that Ukraine — and the world — can count on."

The prime minister pointed to sanctions and other economic measures imposed by the United States, Canada, and other allies "to continue to deplete the Kremlin's war chest."

Trudeau called Biden "a true friend of Canada," saying that the alliance "matters more than ever at this crucial moment."

At the same time, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not achieve his goals by invading Ukraine.

"Guess what? His lust for land and power has failed thus far," the US leader said of Putin. "The Ukrainian people's love of their country is going to prevail."



Biden repeated Trudeau's words that the United States and Canada support Ukraine.

"Let's once more affirm that we're going to keep that torch of liberty burning brightly and support the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

The president also said that Moscow had failed to shake the resolve of the NATO alliance.

According to him, the US and Canada will "keep our alliance strong and united, and we'll defend every inch of NATO territory. An attack against one is an attack against all."

