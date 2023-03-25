All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trudeau and Biden promise to stand alongside Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 01:46
Trudeau and Biden promise to stand alongside Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have assured Ukraine of their support and that their countries would "stand by Ukraine."

Source: CNN

Details: Trudeau said that, like the United States, Canada has provided "significant military support" to Ukraine, including artillery, ammunition, armoured vehicles and tanks. He added that the Canadian Armed Forces have been training the Ukrainian military since 2015.

"As you well know, Mr. President, Canada will continue to stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes," Trudeau said. "Together, both of us are partners that Ukraine — and the world — can count on."

The prime minister pointed to sanctions and other economic measures imposed by the United States, Canada, and other allies "to continue to deplete the Kremlin's war chest."

Trudeau called Biden "a true friend of Canada," saying that the alliance "matters more than ever at this crucial moment."

At the same time, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not achieve his goals by invading Ukraine.

"Guess what? His lust for land and power has failed thus far," the US leader said of Putin. "The Ukrainian people's love of their country is going to prevail."

Biden repeated Trudeau's words that the United States and Canada support Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Let's once more affirm that we're going to keep that torch of liberty burning brightly and support the Ukrainian people," Biden said. 

The president also said that Moscow had failed to shake the resolve of the NATO alliance.

According to him, the US and Canada will "keep our alliance strong and united, and we'll defend every inch of NATO territory. An attack against one is an attack against all."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News