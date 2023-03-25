Ukraine's defenders destroy Russian helicopter Mi-24 and artillery unit – General Staff

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's defence forces hit 21 Russian clusters of manpower, downed Russian drones and a helicopter, and destroyed an artillery unit.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 25 March

Quote: "Ukrainian Air Force carried out 17 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment on 24-25 March.

At the same time, defenders shot down the enemy's helicopter Mi-24 and six unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two command posts, four clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition storage point, an artillery unit at a firing position and two electronic warfare stations."

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtars'k fronts. Our defenders repelled 59 enemy attacks there."

"In Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian occupiers organise "tours" for high school children to Volgodonsk, to the Rostov NPP."

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 50 air strikes and 11 missile strikes, and hit the positions of Ukrainian troops and the settlements' civilian infrastructure 75 times, using multiple rocket launchers. There were fatalities.

Apart from that, Russian forces attacked the areas of the settlements of Horodyshche in Chernihiv Oblast; Kharkivka, Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, Vorozhba, Bilopillya, Richky, Myropillya in Sumy Oblast; as well as Basove, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ambarne, and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Serebrianka Forest and the settlements of Hrianykivka, Syn'kivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Spirne. Occupiers deployed artillery to attack the areas of the settlements of Kaminka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Kupiansk, Pishchane, and Tabayivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and also Terny and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army never stopped its assault on the city of Bakhmut and the areas in and around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Stupochky in Donetsk Oblast. They also attacked the areas in and around the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and Toretsk.

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar. The areas in and around the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Lastochkyne, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to numerous Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are in the defensive position. At the same time, they are attacking the areas in and around the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

